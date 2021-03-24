କନ୍ଧମାଳରେ ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚକୁ ନେଇ ଲାଗିଲା କଟକଣା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ

-
WorldConfirmed: 124,926,088Active: 21,252,002Recovered: 100,925,359Death: 2,748,727
USAConfirmed: 30,636,534Active: 7,040,066Recovered: 23,039,585Death: 556,883
BrazilConfirmed: 12,136,615Active: 1,236,114Recovered: 10,601,658Death: 298,843
IndiaConfirmed: 11,734,058Active: 368,421Recovered: 11,205,160Death: 160,477
RussiaConfirmed: 4,483,471Active: 288,852Recovered: 4,098,400Death: 96,219
UKConfirmed: 4,307,304Active: 468,362Recovered: 3,712,658Death: 126,284
ItalyConfirmed: 3,419,616Active: 560,654Recovered: 2,753,083Death: 105,879
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,061,520Active: 167,322Recovered: 2,863,882Death: 30,316
GermanyConfirmed: 2,689,205Active: 168,197Recovered: 2,445,300Death: 75,708
PakistanConfirmed: 637,042Active: 36,849Recovered: 586,228Death: 13,965
ChinaConfirmed: 90,125Active: 158Recovered: 85,331Death: 4,636
କନ୍ଧମାଳୟ,୨୪ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଦଣ୍ଡ, ମେରୁ ଯାତ୍ରା ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଲଗାଇଛି ପ୍ରଶାସନ । ଦଣ୍ଡ ନାଚରେ ଅପେରା, ଡିଜେ, ମେଳା ଆଜି ଆୟୋଜନ ମନା ହୋଇଛି । ଆବଦ୍ଧ ଜାଗାରେ ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚ କରାଯାଇପାରିବ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୦ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଗାଁରେ ଦଣ୍ଡ, ମେରୁ ପୂଜା କରାଯାଇପାରିବ । ଦଣ୍ଡ ପୂଜାରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକ, ଦର୍ଶକ ଏକାଠି ବସିବା ମନା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ଦଣ୍ଡ ନାଚରେ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ଭୋଜନ ମନା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଉଠା ଦୋକାନୀଙ୍କୁ ବାରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।