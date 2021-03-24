କନ୍ଧମାଳରେ ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚକୁ ନେଇ ଲାଗିଲା କଟକଣା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ

Breaking News
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
କନ୍ଧମାଳୟ,୨୪ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଦଣ୍ଡ, ମେରୁ ଯାତ୍ରା ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଲଗାଇଛି ପ୍ରଶାସନ । ଦଣ୍ଡ ନାଚରେ ଅପେରା, ଡିଜେ, ମେଳା ଆଜି ଆୟୋଜନ ମନା ହୋଇଛି । ଆବଦ୍ଧ ଜାଗାରେ ଦଣ୍ଡନାଚ କରାଯାଇପାରିବ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୦ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଗାଁରେ ଦଣ୍ଡ, ମେରୁ ପୂଜା କରାଯାଇପାରିବ । ଦଣ୍ଡ ପୂଜାରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକ, ଦର୍ଶକ ଏକାଠି ବସିବା ମନା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ଦଣ୍ଡ ନାଚରେ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ଭୋଜନ ମନା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଉଠା ଦୋକାନୀଙ୍କୁ ବାରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
