ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ଆସିଲା ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,808,540
    World
    Confirmed: 72,808,540
    Active: 20,154,328
    Recovered: 51,032,390
    Death: 1,621,822
  • USA 16,741,470
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,741,470
    Active: 6,709,098
    Recovered: 9,725,908
    Death: 306,464
  • India 9,897,200
    India
    Confirmed: 9,897,200
    Active: 346,277
    Recovered: 9,407,343
    Death: 143,580
  • Brazil 6,901,990
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,901,990
    Active: 737,618
    Recovered: 5,982,953
    Death: 181,419
  • Russia 2,681,256
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,681,256
    Active: 509,068
    Recovered: 2,124,797
    Death: 47,391
  • UK 1,849,403
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,849,403
    Active: 1,785,233
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,170
  • Italy 1,843,712
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,843,712
    Active: 686,031
    Recovered: 1,093,161
    Death: 64,520
  • Turkey 1,836,728
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,836,728
    Active: 216,531
    Recovered: 1,603,780
    Death: 16,417
  • Germany 1,344,052
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,344,052
    Active: 337,348
    Recovered: 984,200
    Death: 22,504
  • Pakistan 440,787
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 440,787
    Active: 47,236
    Recovered: 384,719
    Death: 8,832
  • China 86,741
    China
    Confirmed: 86,741
    Active: 313
    Recovered: 81,794
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୪ ।୧୨: ଦେଶରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର । ପ୍ରତି ଦିନ ପ୍ରତି ସେସନରେ ୧୦୦ରୁ ୨୦୦ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ । ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବା ପରେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ୩୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରାଯିବ । ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ଟିମରେ ୫ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟ ରହିବେ । ଟିକା ନେଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପାଶ୍ୱର୍ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ନେଇ ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ ହେବ । ଟିକା ନେବା ପାଇଁ CO-WIN ବା କୋଭିଡ ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ ନେଟୱାର୍କ ୱେବସାଇଟରେ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ହେବ । ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ପାଇଁ ୧୨ ପ୍ରକାର ଫଟୋ ପରିଚୟ ପତ୍ର ଦେଇପାରିବେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.