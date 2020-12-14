ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ଆସିଲା ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ

-
WorldConfirmed: 72,808,540Active: 20,154,328Recovered: 51,032,390Death: 1,621,822
USAConfirmed: 16,741,470Active: 6,709,098Recovered: 9,725,908Death: 306,464
IndiaConfirmed: 9,897,200Active: 346,277Recovered: 9,407,343Death: 143,580
BrazilConfirmed: 6,901,990Active: 737,618Recovered: 5,982,953Death: 181,419
RussiaConfirmed: 2,681,256Active: 509,068Recovered: 2,124,797Death: 47,391
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
GermanyConfirmed: 1,344,052Active: 337,348Recovered: 984,200Death: 22,504
PakistanConfirmed: 440,787Active: 47,236Recovered: 384,719Death: 8,832
ChinaConfirmed: 86,741Active: 313Recovered: 81,794Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୪ ।୧୨: ଦେଶରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର । ପ୍ରତି ଦିନ ପ୍ରତି ସେସନରେ ୧୦୦ରୁ ୨୦୦ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ । ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବା ପରେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ୩୦ ମିନିଟ୍ ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରାଯିବ । ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ଟିମରେ ୫ଜଣ ସଦସ୍ୟ ରହିବେ । ଟିକା ନେଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପାଶ୍ୱର୍ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ନେଇ ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ ହେବ । ଟିକା ନେବା ପାଇଁ CO-WIN ବା କୋଭିଡ ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ଇଣ୍ଟେଲିଜେନ୍ସ ନେଟୱାର୍କ ୱେବସାଇଟରେ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ହେବ । ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ପାଇଁ ୧୨ ପ୍ରକାର ଫଟୋ ପରିଚୟ ପତ୍ର ଦେଇପାରିବେ ।