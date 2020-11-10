Haryana :Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt stunned in election battle

In the Baroda by-elections of Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jananayak Janata Party alliance has suffered a major setback. From here, BJP-JJP candidate and well-known wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has lost. Congress candidate Indraj Narwhal has won from this seat. Induraj Narwal has defeated BJP-JJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt. INLD is the third candidate.

Up to 20 rounds counted for Baroda’s seat. In this, the Congress got 60132 votes, 50176 to BJP, 4980 to INLD and Rajkumar Saini of Lok Janshakti Party got 5595 votes. In such a situation, the Congress candidate has won by about ten thousand votes.