Hathras : CBI to interrogate the family members of accused

The Central Investigation Agency (CBI), the central agency probing the alleged gang rape case in Bulagadhi village of Uttar Pradesh-based Hathras, reached the spot on Thursday. Thursday is the third day of the CBI’s investigation. During this time, CBI reached the house of the accused and inquired there. Earlier, the CBI questioned the victim’s family on Wednesday.

Officials had informed that a CBI team on Tuesday answered questions from family members of the 19-year-old Dalit victim who was involved in the alleged gang rape and murder case and investigated the scene. He said that after registering the FIR two days ago, the team reached the crime scene in Bulgadhi village on Tuesday morning and asked the victim’s brother to record his statement.