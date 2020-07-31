Home of BIGG BOSS fame Deepak Thakur drowned in flood, sought help from PM Modi-Sonu Sood by sharing VIDEO

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Bihar is also fighting with the flood. In many areas of Bihar, people are greatly disturbed by the floods. This time, Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur has also not been spared from this flood. His village has been drowned in floods. By sharing many videos on social media, he has shown the condition of his village as well as appealed to many people including the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Singh Modi, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood.

