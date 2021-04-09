Horrific! 3 women were given anti-Rabies Vaccine instead of Covid 19 Vaccine

-
New Delhi, 9/4: Three elderly women in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district were given anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid 19 vaccine due to the negligence of the health department. The blunder of the health centre came to the fore after a woman’s condition became critical.
The family created a ruckus and demanded action from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
The incident took place in Kandhla Community Health Center in Shamli. On Thursday, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72), and Satyavati (60) arrived at the Community Health Center to get the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. It is alleged that employees at the health center ordered an empty injection of Rs 10 each from outside. Then the women were given a shot of rabies vaccine and sent home.
Saroj’s condition worsened. She started feeling dizzy and began to panic after which, the family members hurriedly took her to the private doctor. The doctor was shown the receipt of the vaccine that Saroj had received from the health centre. But the doctor was surprised to see the slip.
The doctor told the family of the woman that she has been vaccinated with rabies vaccine at the health centre. The families of the three women looked into the matter after which, the negligence of the staff of the community health centre came to the limelight.
District Magistrate Jasjit Singh has assured that action will be taken against whosoever is responsible. “A case of Kandhla CHC has come to light. An ACMO and CMO have been nominated in connection with it, who will take the statement of the aggrieved party and go to the hospital and do a thorough investigation. Whoever found guilty in the case, strict action will be taken against him,” he said.