Horrific! 3 women were given anti-Rabies Vaccine instead of Covid 19 Vaccine

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 134,641,198
    World
    Confirmed: 134,641,198
    Active: 23,307,967
    Recovered: 108,415,236
    Death: 2,917,995
  • USA 31,717,404
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,717,404
    Active: 6,870,679
    Recovered: 24,272,869
    Death: 573,856
  • Brazil 13,286,324
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,286,324
    Active: 1,208,844
    Recovered: 11,732,193
    Death: 345,287
  • India 13,060,542
    India
    Confirmed: 13,060,542
    Active: 979,556
    Recovered: 11,913,292
    Death: 167,694
  • Russia 4,623,984
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,623,984
    Active: 273,037
    Recovered: 4,248,700
    Death: 102,247
  • UK 4,370,321
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,370,321
    Active: 297,987
    Recovered: 3,945,354
    Death: 126,980
  • Italy 3,717,602
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,717,602
    Active: 544,330
    Recovered: 3,060,411
    Death: 112,861
  • Turkey 3,689,866
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,689,866
    Active: 423,773
    Recovered: 3,232,892
    Death: 33,201
  • Germany 2,951,829
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,951,829
    Active: 225,756
    Recovered: 2,647,600
    Death: 78,473
  • Pakistan 710,829
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 710,829
    Active: 69,811
    Recovered: 625,789
    Death: 15,229
  • China 90,386
    China
    Confirmed: 90,386
    Active: 279
    Recovered: 85,471
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 9/4: Three elderly women in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district were given anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid 19 vaccine due to the negligence of the health department. The blunder of the health centre came to the fore after a woman’s condition became critical.

The family created a ruckus and demanded action from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

The incident took place in Kandhla Community Health Center in Shamli. On Thursday, Saroj (70), Anarkali (72), and Satyavati (60) arrived at the Community Health Center to get the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. It is alleged that employees at the health center ordered an empty injection of Rs 10 each from outside. Then the women were given a shot of rabies vaccine and sent home.

Saroj’s condition worsened. She started feeling dizzy and began to panic after which, the family members hurriedly took her to the private doctor. The doctor was shown the receipt of the vaccine that Saroj had received from the health centre. But the doctor was surprised to see the slip.

The doctor told the family of the woman that she has been vaccinated with rabies vaccine at the health centre. The families of the three women looked into the matter after which, the negligence of the staff of the community health centre came to the limelight.

District Magistrate Jasjit Singh has assured that action will be taken against whosoever is responsible. “A case of Kandhla CHC has come to light. An ACMO and CMO have been nominated in connection with it, who will take the statement of the aggrieved party and go to the hospital and do a thorough investigation. Whoever found guilty in the case, strict action will be taken against him,” he said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.