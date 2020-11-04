How to take care of your heart while staying at home

Various stages of lockdown and unlock have negatively affected our regular routine. The younger generation is busy working from home. In comparison, the elderly population is under pressure to stay at home and is forced to go out for daily activities. In such a situation, it is important that a new plan is made.

If the epidemic is not going to end soon, then we should adopt a new way of life. It is very important to keep the heart healthy because the heart is an organ whose continuation depends on proper nutrition and being physically fit.

Follow the routine- sleeping and waking at the scheduled time, drinking enough water at intervals of the day and resting during the week holidays will bring a sense of normalcy in life.

Lockdown diet- Healthy diet is essential for a healthy heart regardless of age. Increasing the intake of vegetables, fruits and limiting the intake of junk food and red meat can be good for the heart. Drinking enough water is also very important.

Stop smoking, alcohol consumption- Smoking increases oxidative stress due to which there is a blockage in the arteries. Excessive alcohol consumption reduces your immunity and makes you susceptible to infection.