Hritik Roshan to play the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic!

There is a lot of trend of biopic films in Bollywood. Especially if the film is on a cricketer then it will be the icing on the cake. Films made on the lives of former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have become super hits. So preparations are on to make biopics on many more cricketers in the coming days. In particular, for the last one year, there is a buzz that one of the most successful captains of Team India is Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic is being made and his role is going to be played by Hrithik Roshan. However, no official announcement has been made so far. But Sourav Ganguly has said that if Hrithik wants to play him, then he will have to build a body like him. He said these things in a chat show with film actress Neha Dhupia.

Ganguly’s advice to Hrithik

When Neha Dhupia asked Ganguly about the biopic, Sourav Ganguly said that at present there is no name in his mind that can play him. But he definitely said that if Hrithik wants to play a role, he has to create a body like him. Ganguly said, ‘Everyone praises Hrithik’s body. People say that you should build a body like Hrithik Roshan. But I believe that to do my biopic, Hrithik will have to build a body like mine.