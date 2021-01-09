Huge Blow for India! Ravindra Jadeja Taken to Hospital after Getting Hit on Thumb

COVID-19 Updates World 89,368,791 World Confirmed: 89,368,791 Active: 23,406,683 Recovered: 64,039,784 Death: 1,922,324

USA 22,456,902 USA Confirmed: 22,456,902 Active: 8,818,804 Recovered: 13,259,949 Death: 378,149

India 10,432,526 India Confirmed: 10,432,526 Active: 225,040 Recovered: 10,056,651 Death: 150,835

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,355,794 Russia Confirmed: 3,355,794 Active: 563,754 Recovered: 2,731,129 Death: 60,911

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,895,139 Germany Confirmed: 1,895,139 Active: 342,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,401

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

Sydney, 9/1: India received yet another blow after Risabh Pant been taken to the hospital for scans now star All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is now taken to hospital after being hit on the thumb.

BCCI in a statement said, “Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.” Ravindra Jadeja was hit off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 99th over of India’s Innings.

Jadeja was instrumental in India’s win in Melbourne. He scored a crucial half-century and picked up crucial wickets. In Sydney also he got 4 wickets and smashed a quickfire 28.

Previously Wicket-keeper batsman Risabh Pant was also taken to the hospital for a scan after being hit on the left arm. Wriddhiman Saha kept wickets in his place.