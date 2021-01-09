Huge Blow for India! Ravindra Jadeja Taken to Hospital after Getting Hit on Thumb

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Sydney, 9/1: India received yet another blow after Risabh Pant been taken to the hospital for scans now star All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is now taken to hospital after being hit on the thumb.

BCCI in a statement said, “Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.” Ravindra Jadeja was hit off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the 99th over of India’s Innings.

Jadeja was instrumental in India’s win in Melbourne. He scored a crucial half-century and picked up crucial wickets. In Sydney also he got 4 wickets and smashed a quickfire 28.

Previously Wicket-keeper batsman Risabh Pant was also taken to the hospital for a scan after being hit on the left arm. Wriddhiman Saha kept wickets in his place.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
