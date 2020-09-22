Huma Qureshi supports Anurag Kashyap on #MeToo allegation

In the recent sexual allegation against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Huma Qureshi broke her silence. She released a statement on Twitter.

The statement reads, “Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police, and the judiciary.

“I chose not to comment until now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also for every woman whose years of hard work and struggle get reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let’s refrain from this narrative.”