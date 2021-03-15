Hurry Up! File your Advance Tax before the last Date! Know details Inside!

FeaturedBusiness
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,452,648
    World
    Confirmed: 120,452,648
    Active: 20,792,378
    Recovered: 96,994,145
    Death: 2,666,125
  • USA 30,081,657
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,081,657
    Active: 7,365,186
    Recovered: 22,169,237
    Death: 547,234
  • Brazil 11,483,370
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,483,370
    Active: 1,141,235
    Recovered: 10,063,808
    Death: 278,327
  • India 11,385,339
    India
    Confirmed: 11,385,339
    Active: 219,225
    Recovered: 11,007,352
    Death: 158,762
  • Russia 4,400,045
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,400,045
    Active: 303,975
    Recovered: 4,003,576
    Death: 92,494
  • UK 4,258,438
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,258,438
    Active: 635,997
    Recovered: 3,496,925
    Death: 125,516
  • Italy 3,223,142
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,223,142
    Active: 531,266
    Recovered: 2,589,731
    Death: 102,145
  • Turkey 2,879,390
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,879,390
    Active: 148,825
    Recovered: 2,701,076
    Death: 29,489
  • Germany 2,578,835
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,578,835
    Active: 139,776
    Recovered: 2,365,100
    Death: 73,959
  • Pakistan 607,453
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 607,453
    Active: 22,038
    Recovered: 571,878
    Death: 13,537
  • China 90,049
    China
    Confirmed: 90,049
    Active: 175
    Recovered: 85,238
    Death: 4,636

The last date for filing advance tax is March 15 i.e today, failing to do so might result in paying needless penalty on taxes.

Advance tax is required to be paid by any person whose estimated lovability for the year is Rs 10,000 or more. However, a senior citizen, not having income from business or profession is not liable to pay advance tax.

The taxpayers are required to pay annual estimated tax in four instalments of 15 per cent, 45 per cent, 75 per cent and 100 per cent, on or before June 15, September 15, December 15 and March 15, respectively according to law.

In case the taxpayer fails to pay the advance tax before the deadline, he/she will be liable for interest under Section 234B and 234C.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.