“I am Cobra” says Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

NationalFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,168,070
    World
    Confirmed: 117,168,070
    Active: 21,837,211
    Recovered: 92,729,383
    Death: 2,601,476
  • USA 29,653,891
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,653,891
    Active: 8,842,857
    Recovered: 20,273,915
    Death: 537,119
  • India 11,210,799
    India
    Confirmed: 11,210,799
    Active: 184,488
    Recovered: 10,868,520
    Death: 157,791
  • Brazil 10,939,320
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,939,320
    Active: 970,523
    Recovered: 9,704,351
    Death: 264,446
  • Russia 4,322,776
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,322,776
    Active: 321,758
    Recovered: 3,911,924
    Death: 89,094
  • UK 4,213,343
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,213,343
    Active: 889,359
    Recovered: 3,199,565
    Death: 124,419
  • Italy 3,046,762
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,046,762
    Active: 465,812
    Recovered: 2,481,372
    Death: 99,578
  • Turkey 2,769,230
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,769,230
    Active: 124,126
    Recovered: 2,616,139
    Death: 28,965
  • Germany 2,502,122
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,502,122
    Active: 125,352
    Recovered: 2,304,300
    Death: 72,470
  • Pakistan 590,508
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 590,508
    Active: 18,055
    Recovered: 559,248
    Death: 13,205
  • China 89,975
    China
    Confirmed: 89,975
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,166
    Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 7/3: Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP today. While addressing a huge rally today he said, “I’m a cobra, one bite is enough”, while his audience clapped wildly.

Addressing the gathering ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said his dream of helping the poor was being fulfilled by the BJP. “I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal,” the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP said.

“Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.