“I am Cobra” says Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP

Kolkata, 7/3: Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP today. While addressing a huge rally today he said, “I’m a cobra, one bite is enough”, while his audience clapped wildly.
Addressing the gathering ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said his dream of helping the poor was being fulfilled by the BJP. “I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal,” the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP said.
“Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.