ICC Test Rankings : Virat Kohli drops to 5 , Joe Root grabs the 3rd position

New Delhi, 10/2: After the defeat of Team India in the Chennai Test, Virat Kohli has got another big shock. Virat Kohli has dropped to number five in the ICC Test rankings. At the same time, Joe Root, who scored a double century in the first innings of the Chennai Test, jumped two places to capture number 3. Joe Root has reached 883 rating points, which is his best performance since 2017. In the three-Test matches played in the Indian subcontinent, Joe Root has scored 684 runs. In the two Test matches against Sri Lanka, Joe Root had scored a century and a double century.

For the first time after the year 2017, Virat Kohli is overtaken by Joe Root, who is now 36 points behind of No. 1 ranked Ken Williamson. Steve Smith is 8 points behind Williamson and he is second. Marnus is at number four in the Test rankings.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill ranking

Rishabh Pant, who scored 91 runs in the first innings of the Chennai Test, remains at number 13. Apart from this, Shubman Gill has scored 40 in the second innings, defeating 7 batsmen with a half-century.