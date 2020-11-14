Inclusion of T20 in Olympics: “The Wall” supports the notion.

New Delhi, 14/11: “The Wall” Rahul Dravid backed the idea of inclusion of T20 in the Olympics saying that it would be very helpful in expansion of the game. The former Indian batsman attended a virtual seminar held for the launching of a book written by Manoj Badale, lead owner of IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals and Simon Hughes, titled “A New Innings” held on Friday.

“I think it will be great if the T20 format of the game can become an Olympic sport. Obviously, it will come with its challenges.Also, cricket is a game that requires a certain kind of facility for it to be successful,” Dravid said during the virtual seminar. It is to be noted that cricket was included in the Summer Olympics held in 1900 where Great Britain defeated France by 158 runs and those two were the only teams that had participated in the event. Ever since then, cricket has never been a part of the Summer Olympics.