India and China to hold 9th Corps Commander-level talks on Sunday

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 23/1: India-China Corps Commander level talks will take place on Sunday. The talks are expected to start at around 9.30 am on January 24 in Moldo, opposite the Chushul sector in India.

The last military talks took place in November last year in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

“India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the western sector and for full restoration of peace and tranquility,” said Indian External Affairs Ministry.

India and China are in a tussle with each other since April 2020. The Galwan incident in June last year saw as many as 20 Indian Soldiers dead due to Chinese aggression. Since then both the countries are having a go at each other constantly.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
