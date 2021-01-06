India Announces Playing XI for the SCG Test!

COVID-19 Updates World 86,899,347 World Confirmed: 86,899,347 Active: 23,398,252 Recovered: 61,623,658 Death: 1,877,437

USA 21,579,641 USA Confirmed: 21,579,641 Active: 8,351,761 Recovered: 12,862,216 Death: 365,664

India 10,375,478 India Confirmed: 10,375,478 Active: 228,055 Recovered: 9,997,272 Death: 150,151

Brazil 7,812,007 Brazil Confirmed: 7,812,007 Active: 650,823 Recovered: 6,963,407 Death: 197,777

Russia 3,308,601 Russia Confirmed: 3,308,601 Active: 562,927 Recovered: 2,685,723 Death: 59,951

UK 2,774,479 UK Confirmed: 2,774,479 Active: 2,698,174 Recovered: N/A Death: 76,305

Turkey 2,270,101 Turkey Confirmed: 2,270,101 Active: 92,884 Recovered: 2,155,338 Death: 21,879

Italy 2,181,619 Italy Confirmed: 2,181,619 Active: 569,161 Recovered: 1,536,129 Death: 76,329

Germany 1,814,565 Germany Confirmed: 1,814,565 Active: 326,385 Recovered: 1,451,000 Death: 37,180

Pakistan 492,594 Pakistan Confirmed: 492,594 Active: 33,740 Recovered: 448,393 Death: 10,461

China 87,215 China Confirmed: 87,215 Active: 443 Recovered: 82,138 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 6/1: Team India Announces the playing eleven for the third test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Opener Rohit Sharma makes a comeback after an injury. Speedster Navdeep Saini also makes his debut in the test match. Mayank Aggarwal who had a dismal tour so far has been dropped. Saini came in for an injured Umesh Yadav. The rest of the team remains the same.

The four-match Test series is tied at 1-1 after India’s spectacular comeback at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG).