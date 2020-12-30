India bans International Flights till January 31

-
World
82,462,857
WorldConfirmed: 82,462,857Active: 22,193,854Recovered: 58,469,091Death: 1,799,912
-
USA
19,977,704
USAConfirmed: 19,977,704Active: 7,786,653Recovered: 11,844,472Death: 346,579
-
India
10,245,326
IndiaConfirmed: 10,245,326Active: 262,710Recovered: 9,834,141Death: 148,475
-
Brazil
7,564,117
BrazilConfirmed: 7,564,117Active: 723,863Recovered: 6,647,538Death: 192,716
-
Russia
3,131,550
RussiaConfirmed: 3,131,550Active: 549,706Recovered: 2,525,418Death: 56,426
-
UK
2,382,865
UKConfirmed: 2,382,865Active: 2,311,298Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,567
-
Turkey
2,178,580
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,178,580Active: 99,755Recovered: 2,058,437Death: 20,388
-
Italy
2,067,487
ItalyConfirmed: 2,067,487Active: 568,728Recovered: 1,425,730Death: 73,029
-
Germany
1,691,707
GermanyConfirmed: 1,691,707Active: 381,387Recovered: 1,277,900Death: 32,420
-
Pakistan
477,240
PakistanConfirmed: 477,240Active: 37,080Recovered: 430,113Death: 10,047
-
China
87,027
ChinaConfirmed: 87,027Active: 356Recovered: 82,037Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 30/12: Indian Government on Wednesday has extended bans on International Flights till January 31. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has notified the news via a circular on Wednesday.
The aviation Ministry said that, Dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as repatriation flights, charter flights, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble pacts will continue to operate.
India has currently banned flights to the UK amid the rise in the new coronavirus strains. The cases of new coronavirus strains has gone up to 20 in India on Wednesday.