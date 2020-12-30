India bans International Flights till January 31

COVID-19 Updates World 82,462,857 World Confirmed: 82,462,857 Active: 22,193,854 Recovered: 58,469,091 Death: 1,799,912

New Delhi, 30/12: Indian Government on Wednesday has extended bans on International Flights till January 31. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has notified the news via a circular on Wednesday.

The aviation Ministry said that, Dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as repatriation flights, charter flights, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble pacts will continue to operate.

India has currently banned flights to the UK amid the rise in the new coronavirus strains. The cases of new coronavirus strains has gone up to 20 in India on Wednesday.