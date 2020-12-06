India Beats Australia by six wickets to seal the T20I Series

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 6/12: India beat Australia by six wickets at the SCG to win the series with one match to go. This was India’s second T20i series victory in Australia. They had won their first series in 2016 and drawn in 2018. This was India’s second-highest run chase in Australia.

India got off to a flyer, chasing 195 for a victory. KL Rahul started the onslaught with Shikhar Dhawan gave him good support at the other end. After Rahul’s dismissal, Dhawan took charge and scored a brisk half-century (52 off 36 balls). Captain Kohli also played a good innings of 40 runs from 24 balls. But the real impact innings came from Hardik Pandya who hit a quickfire 42 off 22 balls which included two monstrous hits for six in the final over.

Earlier in the day India won the toss and opted to bowl and allowed Australia to post a huge target of 194. Stand-in captain Mathew Wade scored 58 off 32,  with Steve Smith chipping in with 46 runs. For India T Natarajan was the only impact bowler picking up 2 wickets for 20 runs.

The final T20 will be played on Wednesday, before the much-awaited day-night test match on December 17.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
