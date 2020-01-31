India defeats NZ in superover

Wellington, 31/1: India defeated New Zealand in the super over again to lead the series 4-0. Chasing 14 in last over, Rahul lost his wicket scoring 10 of 3 balls of Tim Southee. Kohli scored 6 of 2 balls to win the match for India. Jasprit Bumrah bowled the super over for India.

Earlier, despite the brilliant batting display of Munro (64 of 47) and Seifert(57 of 39), New Zeland cannot cross the target with a run rout in the last ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini were brilliant in the death. What seems like an easy win for NZ became a cliffhanger. Shardul Thakur defended 7 runs in last over.

Shardul Thakur is adjudged as the Man of the match for his handy knock and brilliant bowling display.