India furious over Pakistan’s state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi, 16/11: The External Affairs Minister(EAM) of India, S. Jaishankar called out Pakistan’s role for supporting terrorism, calling it a “particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.” Addressing virtually at the Deccan Dialogue, the minister commented on Islamabad’s unwillingness to take any action on the issue of terror. Despite Islamabad accepting its involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the federal agency of the country issuing an 800-page list of the country’s most-wanted which included 11 terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Jaishankar addressed, “The world is gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terrorism. Our relentless efforts have kept it in the spotlight, bringing out related aspects like terror finance, radicalization, and cyber recruitment”. He added, “The goal remains to reach a comprehensive convention on the subject and we will not rest till that happens.”