India in Trouble Despite Pant-Pujara Heroics

-
World
106,420,647
WorldConfirmed: 106,420,647Active: 25,873,149Recovered: 78,225,508Death: 2,321,990
-
USA
27,519,636
USAConfirmed: 27,519,636Active: 9,777,591Recovered: 17,268,517Death: 473,528
-
India
10,827,314
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,314Active: 149,681Recovered: 10,522,601Death: 155,032
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,967,281
RussiaConfirmed: 3,967,281Active: 434,410Recovered: 3,456,210Death: 76,661
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 193,801Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
Chennai, 7/2: Indian cricket Team has hit the lowest point on Sunday after a successful tour down under. After conceding 578 runs in the 1st Innings, India has lost six wickets for 257 runs. At the end of the day’s play, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin are batting at 33 and 8 respectively.
In the morning session last two English wickets managed to add 23 runs more before getting dismissed for 578. Overnight batsman Dom Bess scored 34 before getting LBW to Jasprit Bumrah. The final wicket was taken by Ravichandran Ashwin who got James Anderson. Ashwin-Bumrah picked up 3 wickets each whereas Ishant-Nadeem got two scalps each.
India started poorly as Jofra Archer removed Rohit Sharma for 6. Shubman Gill played some exquisite shots for his 28 but he threw away his wicket. Kohli and Rahane couldn’t do much either and returned to Pavillion for 11 and 1 respectively. After Pant joined Pujara at the crease the run flow increased and both the batsmen counter-attacked to put English bowlers under pressure. Rishabh Pant went after left-arm spinner Jack Leech hit him all around the park. The duo added 119 runs before Pujara got out in a very unlucky fashion to Dom Bess. His pull shot hit short leg, Ollie Pope’s shoulder and went straight into the hands of Rory Burns. Pant too followed him to the pavilion soon for a counter-attacking 91. For England off-spinner Dom Bess picked 4 wickets and Jofra Archer got two wickets.
India would look to avoid the follow on the morning of day 4, which is 121 runs more to get. They would like to bat as long as possible to enforce a draw on the deteriorating Chepauk pitch.