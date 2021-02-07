India in Trouble Despite Pant-Pujara Heroics

COVID-19 Updates World 106,420,647 World Confirmed: 106,420,647 Active: 25,873,149 Recovered: 78,225,508 Death: 2,321,990

USA 27,519,636 USA Confirmed: 27,519,636 Active: 9,777,591 Recovered: 17,268,517 Death: 473,528

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 7/2: Indian cricket Team has hit the lowest point on Sunday after a successful tour down under. After conceding 578 runs in the 1st Innings, India has lost six wickets for 257 runs. At the end of the day’s play, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin are batting at 33 and 8 respectively.

In the morning session last two English wickets managed to add 23 runs more before getting dismissed for 578. Overnight batsman Dom Bess scored 34 before getting LBW to Jasprit Bumrah. The final wicket was taken by Ravichandran Ashwin who got James Anderson. Ashwin-Bumrah picked up 3 wickets each whereas Ishant-Nadeem got two scalps each.

India started poorly as Jofra Archer removed Rohit Sharma for 6. Shubman Gill played some exquisite shots for his 28 but he threw away his wicket. Kohli and Rahane couldn’t do much either and returned to Pavillion for 11 and 1 respectively. After Pant joined Pujara at the crease the run flow increased and both the batsmen counter-attacked to put English bowlers under pressure. Rishabh Pant went after left-arm spinner Jack Leech hit him all around the park. The duo added 119 runs before Pujara got out in a very unlucky fashion to Dom Bess. His pull shot hit short leg, Ollie Pope’s shoulder and went straight into the hands of Rory Burns. Pant too followed him to the pavilion soon for a counter-attacking 91. For England off-spinner Dom Bess picked 4 wickets and Jofra Archer got two wickets.

India would look to avoid the follow on the morning of day 4, which is 121 runs more to get. They would like to bat as long as possible to enforce a draw on the deteriorating Chepauk pitch.