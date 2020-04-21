India is heaven for Muslims: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, 21/4: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that India is heaven for Muslims and the community’s social, economic, and religious rights are secure here in this country. He also said that India’s Muslims are prosperous and “those trying to vitiate the atmosphere” cannot be their friends.

His remark came after the remark of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the alleged “Islamophobia” in India.

OIC urged India to take urgent steps to protect the fundamental rights of members of minority communities