India most-likely to be the worst hit economy long after pandemic.

New Delhi, 19/11: A panel of Oxford economists have claimed that India will be the country, worst-hit among major economies even after the pandemic. They have calculated that the output will be 12% below the pre-virus level through the middle of the decade.

Priyanka Kishore, head of economics for South Asia and South-East Asia said that the balance sheets that been building up before the coronavirus outbreak will probably worsen falling down to a potential growth level of 4.5% as compared to the 6.5% before the virus spread.