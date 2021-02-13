India on Top after Rohit Sharma Ton

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,807,736
    World
    Confirmed: 108,807,736
    Active: 25,425,738
    Recovered: 80,986,092
    Death: 2,395,906
  • USA 28,106,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,106,704
    Active: 9,573,871
    Recovered: 18,040,312
    Death: 492,521
  • India 10,892,550
    India
    Confirmed: 10,892,550
    Active: 138,253
    Recovered: 10,598,709
    Death: 155,588
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,013,799
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,013,799
    Active: 1,803,505
    Recovered: 2,094,007
    Death: 116,287
  • Italy 2,697,296
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,697,296
    Active: 402,174
    Recovered: 2,202,077
    Death: 93,045
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,330,422
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,330,422
    Active: 153,386
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,036
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 13/2: Indian team is sitting comfortably at 300-6 on day 1 of the second test match against England. Rohit Sharma smashed a spectacular 161 runs on a pitch that was turning square even on the 1st day.

Earlier India won the toss and decided to bat first. India made three changes to their side, Washinton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shahbaz Nadeem made way for Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav. England also made four changes, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jos Butler, and Dom Bess were left out for Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Ben Foakes, and Moeen Ali.

India went off to a terrible start, losing Shubman Gill on the 3rd ball of the day to Olly Stone. Pujara and Rohit Sharma joined together to stitch an 85 runs partnership. Rohit Sharma was in a different mood altogether and made batting look easy on a difficult Chennai pitch. He was playing his shots affluently and used sweep shot to a good effect. Before lunch England struck back to pick Pujara and Kohli in a quick succession.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma got together to built a healthy partnership of 162 runs. Both batted comfortably and scored runs with ease. Rohit Sharma got out to Jack Leech in an attempt to hit him out of the ground. Rahane soon followed him for 67. At the end of the day’s play, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are batting at 33 and 5 respectively.

England bowled well but in patches, Moeen Ali picked up 2 wickets but he leaked runs at a rate of 4.30. Jack Leech was inconsistent too and gave away runs at 3.40 per over. Fast Bowler Olly Stone impressed everyone with his pace and he got a wicket off the third ball of the day.

India would look to score as many runs as possible on day 2. The pitch in Chennai is deteriorating fast and Indian spinners are expected to exploit the conditions well. England would back themselves to restrict India under 350 runs.

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.