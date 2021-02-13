India on Top after Rohit Sharma Ton

-
World
108,807,736
WorldConfirmed: 108,807,736Active: 25,425,738Recovered: 80,986,092Death: 2,395,906
-
USA
28,106,704
USAConfirmed: 28,106,704Active: 9,573,871Recovered: 18,040,312Death: 492,521
-
India
10,892,550
IndiaConfirmed: 10,892,550Active: 138,253Recovered: 10,598,709Death: 155,588
-
Brazil
9,765,694
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
-
Russia
4,057,698
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
-
UK
4,013,799
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
-
Italy
2,697,296
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
-
Turkey
2,572,190
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
-
Germany
2,330,422
GermanyConfirmed: 2,330,422Active: 153,386Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,036
-
Pakistan
561,625
PakistanConfirmed: 561,625Active: 25,649Recovered: 523,700Death: 12,276
-
China
89,756
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
Chennai, 13/2: Indian team is sitting comfortably at 300-6 on day 1 of the second test match against England. Rohit Sharma smashed a spectacular 161 runs on a pitch that was turning square even on the 1st day.
Earlier India won the toss and decided to bat first. India made three changes to their side, Washinton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shahbaz Nadeem made way for Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav. England also made four changes, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jos Butler, and Dom Bess were left out for Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Ben Foakes, and Moeen Ali.
India went off to a terrible start, losing Shubman Gill on the 3rd ball of the day to Olly Stone. Pujara and Rohit Sharma joined together to stitch an 85 runs partnership. Rohit Sharma was in a different mood altogether and made batting look easy on a difficult Chennai pitch. He was playing his shots affluently and used sweep shot to a good effect. Before lunch England struck back to pick Pujara and Kohli in a quick succession.
Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma got together to built a healthy partnership of 162 runs. Both batted comfortably and scored runs with ease. Rohit Sharma got out to Jack Leech in an attempt to hit him out of the ground. Rahane soon followed him for 67. At the end of the day’s play, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are batting at 33 and 5 respectively.
England bowled well but in patches, Moeen Ali picked up 2 wickets but he leaked runs at a rate of 4.30. Jack Leech was inconsistent too and gave away runs at 3.40 per over. Fast Bowler Olly Stone impressed everyone with his pace and he got a wicket off the third ball of the day.
India would look to score as many runs as possible on day 2. The pitch in Chennai is deteriorating fast and Indian spinners are expected to exploit the conditions well. England would back themselves to restrict India under 350 runs.