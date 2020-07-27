India pays tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam fondly named as “Missile Man” of India for his outstanding contribution towards the Missile projects in India. He was born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. He believes in the principle of simple living and high thinking. He served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Kalam was awarded the coveted civilian awards – Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990), and the highest civilian award in India- Bharat Ratna (1997).

His autobiography Wings of Fire: An Autobiography was first published in English. Later it was translated into 13 languages including French and Chinese. India remembers one of her greatest sons in his 5th death anniversary.