India protests the civilian deaths in LoC. Summons Pakistani diplomat.

New Delhi, 15/11: The Government of India summoned a Pakistani diplomat regarding the recent ceasefire violations at LoC which resulted in civilian casualties. The Charge d’Affaiares of Pakistan High Commissioner was summoned on Saturday by the Indian Government to register a strong protest over the ceasefire violations from Pakistan which resulted in at least nine casualties.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India condemned in the strongest possible words, the deliberate tagging of innocent civilians by the Pakistan Army and it was very deplorable of the opponents to choose a day of festival in order to violate the ceasefire and disrupt the peace in Jammu And Kashmir on Friday through a firing which was co-ordinates.