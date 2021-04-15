India Registers Biggest Spike in COVID Infections With Over 2 Lakh New Cases
-
World
138,865,551
WorldConfirmed: 138,865,551Active: 24,232,351Recovered: 111,647,082Death: 2,986,118
-
USA
32,149,223
USAConfirmed: 32,149,223Active: 6,874,970Recovered: 24,696,161Death: 578,092
-
India
14,074,564
IndiaConfirmed: 14,074,564Active: 1,475,266Recovered: 12,426,146Death: 173,152
-
Brazil
13,677,564
BrazilConfirmed: 13,677,564Active: 1,144,613Recovered: 12,170,771Death: 362,180
-
Russia
4,666,209
RussiaConfirmed: 4,666,209Active: 270,986Recovered: 4,291,223Death: 104,000
-
UK
4,378,305
UKConfirmed: 4,378,305Active: 250,367Recovered: 4,000,777Death: 127,161
-
Turkey
4,025,557
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,025,557Active: 510,677Recovered: 3,480,146Death: 34,734
-
Italy
3,809,193
ItalyConfirmed: 3,809,193Active: 514,660Recovered: 3,178,976Death: 115,557
-
Germany
3,064,382
GermanyConfirmed: 3,064,382Active: 248,469Recovered: 2,736,100Death: 79,813
-
Pakistan
739,818
PakistanConfirmed: 739,818Active: 77,294Recovered: 646,652Death: 15,872
-
China
90,457
ChinaConfirmed: 90,457Active: 297Recovered: 85,524Death: 4,636
New Delhi: India on Thursday registered the biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus infections with 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases. Further, a total of 1,038 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed today. A total of 93,528 people recuperated from the disease