India Registers Biggest Spike in COVID Infections With Over 2 Lakh New Cases

New Delhi: India on Thursday registered the biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus infections with 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases. Further, a total of 1,038 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed today. A total of 93,528 people recuperated from the disease

