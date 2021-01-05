India-Russia missile deal may trigger US sanctions

COVID-19 Updates World 86,118,431 World Confirmed: 86,118,431 Active: 23,181,435 Recovered: 61,076,162 Death: 1,860,834

USA 21,353,051 USA Confirmed: 21,353,051 Active: 8,254,416 Recovered: 12,736,512 Death: 362,123

India 10,357,569 India Confirmed: 10,357,569 Active: 231,725 Recovered: 9,975,958 Death: 149,886

Brazil 7,754,560 Brazil Confirmed: 7,754,560 Active: 682,739 Recovered: 6,875,230 Death: 196,591

Russia 3,260,138 Russia Confirmed: 3,260,138 Active: 561,114 Recovered: 2,640,036 Death: 58,988

UK 2,713,563 UK Confirmed: 2,713,563 Active: 2,638,132 Recovered: N/A Death: 75,431

Turkey 2,255,607 Turkey Confirmed: 2,255,607 Active: 87,492 Recovered: 2,146,430 Death: 21,685

Italy 2,166,244 Italy Confirmed: 2,166,244 Active: 570,458 Recovered: 1,520,106 Death: 75,680

Germany 1,796,216 Germany Confirmed: 1,796,216 Active: 359,384 Recovered: 1,401,200 Death: 35,632

Pakistan 490,476 Pakistan Confirmed: 490,476 Active: 35,707 Recovered: 444,360 Death: 10,409

China 87,183 China Confirmed: 87,183 Active: 432 Recovered: 82,117 Death: 4,634

Washington, 5/1: India’s multi-billion-dollar deal with Russia to purchase S-4OO Missile may trigger US Sanctions against New Delhi, according to a US Congressional Report.

In its latest report, The Congressional Research Service (CRS) – an independent research wing of US Congress said, “India is eager for more technology-sharing and co-production initiatives, while the United States urges more reforms in India’s defence offsets policy and higher Foreign Direct Investment caps in its defence sector. Prepared for the members of the Congress for them to take informed decisions, the report went on to warn that “India’s multi-billion dollar deal to purchase the Russia-made S-400 air defence system may trigger US sanctions on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.”

The CRS reports are prepared independently by experts, they are not official and do not reflect the views of the congressmen.

The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.