India-Russia missile deal may trigger US sanctions

Washington, 5/1: India’s multi-billion-dollar deal with Russia to purchase S-4OO Missile may trigger US Sanctions against New Delhi, according to a US Congressional Report.
In its latest report, The Congressional Research Service (CRS) – an independent research wing of US Congress said, “India is eager for more technology-sharing and co-production initiatives, while the United States urges more reforms in India’s defence offsets policy and higher Foreign Direct Investment caps in its defence sector. Prepared for the members of the Congress for them to take informed decisions, the report went on to warn that “India’s multi-billion dollar deal to purchase the Russia-made S-400 air defence system may trigger US sanctions on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.”
The CRS reports are prepared independently by experts, they are not official and do not reflect the views of the congressmen.
The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.