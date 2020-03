Sydney, 5/3: Australian Women’s team defeated South Africa Women’s team by 5 runs in the DLS method to set up a title clash against India in the ICC World T20 finals. Chasing a target of 98 in 13 overs, South Africa only managed to score 92 with the loss of 5 wickets. Australian Skipper Meg Lanning is adjudged as the Man of the Match. India defeated Australia in the group stage.