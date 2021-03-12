India vs England : England thrashed India by 8 wickets

-
Ahmedabad, 12/3: An all-around effort from visitor England thrashed India by 8 wickets. Roy scored brilliant 49 runs. Bairstow scored a fiery knock of 26. For India Sundar and Chahal took 1 wicket each
Invited to bat, India was reduced to 20 for three in 5 overs but Shreyas Iyer scored a 48-ball 67 under pressure to pull the hosts out of trouble.
India, however, didn’t get the much-needed acceleration in the final overs to end at a lowly score.
For England, Jofra Archer (3/23) scalped three wickets, while Chris Jordon (1/27), Adil Rashid (1/14), Mark Wood (1/20), and Ben Stokes (1/25) picked up one each