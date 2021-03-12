India vs England : England thrashed India by 8 wickets

COVID-19 Updates World 119,388,935 World Confirmed: 119,388,935 Active: 21,111,011 Recovered: 95,631,885 Death: 2,646,039

USA 29,938,635 USA Confirmed: 29,938,635 Active: 7,897,870 Recovered: 21,496,820 Death: 543,945

India 11,333,484 India Confirmed: 11,333,484 Active: 203,672 Recovered: 10,971,329 Death: 158,483

Brazil 11,284,269 Brazil Confirmed: 11,284,269 Active: 1,052,579 Recovered: 9,958,566 Death: 273,124

Russia 4,370,617 Russia Confirmed: 4,370,617 Active: 306,368 Recovered: 3,973,029 Death: 91,220

UK 4,248,286 UK Confirmed: 4,248,286 Active: 698,851 Recovered: 3,424,092 Death: 125,343

Italy 3,175,807 Italy Confirmed: 3,175,807 Active: 509,317 Recovered: 2,564,926 Death: 101,564

Turkey 2,850,930 Turkey Confirmed: 2,850,930 Active: 151,301 Recovered: 2,670,273 Death: 29,356

Germany 2,553,467 Germany Confirmed: 2,553,467 Active: 134,199 Recovered: 2,345,600 Death: 73,668

Pakistan 600,198 Pakistan Confirmed: 600,198 Active: 18,703 Recovered: 568,065 Death: 13,430

China 90,027 China Confirmed: 90,027 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,209 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 12/3: An all-around effort from visitor England thrashed India by 8 wickets. Roy scored brilliant 49 runs. Bairstow scored a fiery knock of 26. For India Sundar and Chahal took 1 wicket each

Invited to bat, India was reduced to 20 for three in 5 overs but Shreyas Iyer scored a 48-ball 67 under pressure to pull the hosts out of trouble.

India, however, didn’t get the much-needed acceleration in the final overs to end at a lowly score.

For England, Jofra Archer (3/23) scalped three wickets, while Chris Jordon (1/27), Adil Rashid (1/14), Mark Wood (1/20), and Ben Stokes (1/25) picked up one each