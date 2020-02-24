Indian women Cricket team to meet Bangladesh in the World Cup today

Perth, 24/2: Indian Women Cricket team will face the dark horse Bangladesh Women Cricket team in the next fixture of the ICC Women’s World T20 in Perth. The Indian teams will be high on confidence after beating the title favorite Australia in the opening fixture. But Bangladesh is known for causing upsets quite a few times . India will be heavily dependent on Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandana and spinner Poonam Yadav. On the other hand, Bangladesh is also a fairly balanced side. We can expect a closely fought contest between two Asian rivals.