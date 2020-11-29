Indian Youth proposed Australian Girl during India vs Australia ODI match

Sydney,29/11:An interesting incident was captured on camera during the second ODI being played in Sydney between India and Australia. The performance of team India came was a shocker. Fans were very disappointed with their team. But, an Indian youth off the field won the hearts of all.

In a video shared on social media, the Indian boy proposed to the Australian girl, to which the girl said yes. Accepting the proposal, the girl hugged the boy. She is then seen wearing a ring. The audience present there applauded the duo.