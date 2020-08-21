India’s first Coronavirus vaccine , COVAXIN could be available by the end of 2020 : Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

new Delhi, 21/8: In a piece of good news, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that India’s first Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN will be available by the end of 2020.

Apart from the COVAXIN jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, the Zydus Cadila’ ZyCoV-D vaccine and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s candidate being produced by the Serum Institute of India are being tested across the country.