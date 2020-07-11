India’s tiger census sets a Guinness record

India’s 2018 Tiger census has made a Guinness record as the largest ever camera trap wildlife survey. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted: “Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India fulfilled its resolve to double tiger numbers 4 years before the target through #SankalpSeSiddhi. @GWR @PMOIndia.”

According to the survey, the country’s tiger population rose by 6 percent to roughly 3,000 animals.

Paired camera traps were placed at 26,760 different locations across 139 study sites, which produced approximately 35 million photos, including 76,523 tiger and 51,337 leopard photos.