୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହେଲା ୧ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ, ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ଚାଲିଥିଲା ଅଭିଯାନ

ଭୋପାଳ: ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶର ଛତରପୁରଠାରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିନ ଏକ ୧ ବର୍ଷର ନୀରିହ ଶିଶୁ ୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରେ ପଡ଼ିଯାଇଥିଲେ । ଶିଶୁଟିକୁ ବାହାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ କସରତ କରିବା ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରିୀ ରହିଥିଲା । ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟାର କସରତ ପରେ ଶେଷରେ ତାକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାରେ ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଥିଲା ।
#WATCH | One-year-old girl was rescued following an operation after she fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh yesterday
Army personnel have also extended their hands to local police and district administration in the rescue operation pic.twitter.com/AiIhsL4b7D
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଛତରପୁରର ଦୌନୀ ଗାଁରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିନ ଦ୍ୱିପହରରେ ଏହି ୧ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ ଦିବ୍ୟାଂଶୀ ଚାଷ ଜମିରେ ସିଞ୍ଚନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଖୋଳାଯାଇଥିବା ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରକୁ ଗଳି ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ଦ୍ୱିପହର ପାଖାପାଖି ୨ ଟା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଗଭୀରରୁ ପିଲାଟିର କାନ୍ଦ ଶବ୍ଦ ଶୁଣିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା ।
Madhya Pradesh | 1-year-old girl fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur. Rescue operation is underway. Army personnel along with police & district administration present at the spot. Oxygen support is provided to the child: District Collector Sandeep GR pic.twitter.com/djmsRVtrxt
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021
୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା କାଳ ୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରେ ଛୋଟ ପିଲାଟି ଫସିରହିଥିଲା । ପ୍ରଥମେ ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରକୁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ପହଞ୍ଚାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏହାପରେ ଜେସିବି ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ମେସିନ୍ ଜରିଆରେ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖାଯାଇଥିଲା । ପିଲାଟିକୁ ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ରୁ ବାହାର କରିବା ପରେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।