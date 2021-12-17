୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହେଲା ୧ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ, ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ଚାଲିଥିଲା ଅଭିଯାନ

ଭୋପାଳ: ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶର ଛତରପୁରଠାରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିନ ଏକ ୧ ବର୍ଷର ନୀରିହ ଶିଶୁ ୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରେ ପଡ଼ିଯାଇଥିଲେ । ଶିଶୁଟିକୁ ବାହାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ କସରତ କରିବା ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରିୀ ରହିଥିଲା । ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟାର କସରତ ପରେ ଶେଷରେ ତାକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାରେ ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଥିଲା ।

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ଛତରପୁରର ଦୌନୀ ଗାଁରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିନ ଦ୍ୱିପହରରେ ଏହି ୧ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ ଦିବ୍ୟାଂଶୀ ଚାଷ ଜମିରେ ସିଞ୍ଚନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଖୋଳାଯାଇଥିବା ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରକୁ ଗଳି ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ଦ୍ୱିପହର ପାଖାପାଖି ୨ ଟା ସମୟରେ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଗଭୀରରୁ ପିଲାଟିର କାନ୍ଦ ଶବ୍ଦ ଶୁଣିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା ।

୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା କାଳ ୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରେ ଛୋଟ ପିଲାଟି ଫସିରହିଥିଲା । ପ୍ରଥମେ ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରକୁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ ପହଞ୍ଚାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏହାପରେ ଜେସିବି ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ମେସିନ୍ ଜରିଆରେ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ବିଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖାଯାଇଥିଲା । ପିଲାଟିକୁ ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ରୁ ବାହାର କରିବା ପରେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

 

