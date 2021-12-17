୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲରୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହେଲା ୧ ବର୍ଷର ଶିଶୁ, ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ଚାଲିଥିଲା ଅଭିଯାନ

ଭୋପାଳ: ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶର ଛତରପୁରଠାରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ଦିନ ଏକ ୧ ବର୍ଷର ନୀରିହ ଶିଶୁ ୧୫ ଫୁଟ୍ ଗଭୀର ବୋରୱେଲ୍ ଭିତରେ ପଡ଼ିଯାଇଥିଲେ । ଶିଶୁଟିକୁ ବାହାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ କସରତ କରିବା ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା । ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଧରି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରିୀ ରହିଥିଲା । ୧୦ ଘଣ୍ଟାର କସରତ ପରେ ଶେଷରେ ତାକୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବରେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବାରେ ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଥିଲା ।

#WATCH | One-year-old girl was rescued following an operation after she fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh yesterday

Army personnel have also extended their hands to local police and district administration in the rescue operation pic.twitter.com/AiIhsL4b7D

— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021