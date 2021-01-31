Internet service ban in 14 districts of Haryana

Sonipat, 31/1: Keeping a strict eye on ongoing the Farmer Protest, the BJP government of Haryana (Haryana) has extended the time limit for the internet ban.

The Haryana government has now decided to shut down the internet by 5 pm on 1 February. Internet service ban in 14 districts of the state will be closed during this period. Earlier, internet services were banned in 17 districts with immediate effect.

The districts where this ban has been imposed include Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa. It was decided to stop all internet services except voice calls in these districts till 5 January 30, 2021. Let us tell you that internet services are already banned in Sonipat, Palwal.

