Internet service ban in 14 districts of Haryana

-
World
103,235,292
WorldConfirmed: 103,235,292Active: 26,107,191Recovered: 74,896,468Death: 2,231,633
-
USA
26,656,909
USAConfirmed: 26,656,909Active: 9,876,554Recovered: 16,329,965Death: 450,390
-
India
10,747,383
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,383Active: 169,945Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,313
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,850,439
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,218,329
GermanyConfirmed: 2,218,329Active: 239,098Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,531
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
Sonipat, 31/1: Keeping a strict eye on ongoing the Farmer Protest, the BJP government of Haryana (Haryana) has extended the time limit for the internet ban.
The Haryana government has now decided to shut down the internet by 5 pm on 1 February. Internet service ban in 14 districts of the state will be closed during this period. Earlier, internet services were banned in 17 districts with immediate effect.
The districts where this ban has been imposed include Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa. It was decided to stop all internet services except voice calls in these districts till 5 January 30, 2021. Let us tell you that internet services are already banned in Sonipat, Palwal.