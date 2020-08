On a trial basis , internet service has been restored in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Udhampur.An order issued by the Union Territory`s Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said: “The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only.”