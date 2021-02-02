Internet service suspension extended in Haryana

COVID-19 Updates World 104,030,451 World Confirmed: 104,030,451 Active: 25,907,388 Recovered: 75,872,841 Death: 2,250,222

USA 26,912,555 USA Confirmed: 26,912,555 Active: 9,825,492 Recovered: 16,632,840 Death: 454,223

India 10,767,206 India Confirmed: 10,767,206 Active: 164,278 Recovered: 10,448,406 Death: 154,522

Brazil 9,230,016 Brazil Confirmed: 9,230,016 Active: 926,906 Recovered: 8,077,967 Death: 225,143

Russia 3,884,730 Russia Confirmed: 3,884,730 Active: 470,027 Recovered: 3,340,545 Death: 74,158

UK 3,835,783 UK Confirmed: 3,835,783 Active: 1,961,247 Recovered: 1,767,972 Death: 106,564

Italy 2,560,957 Italy Confirmed: 2,560,957 Active: 447,589 Recovered: 2,024,523 Death: 88,845

Turkey 2,485,182 Turkey Confirmed: 2,485,182 Active: 88,634 Recovered: 2,370,431 Death: 26,117

Germany 2,232,316 Germany Confirmed: 2,232,316 Active: 219,920 Recovered: 1,954,000 Death: 58,396

Pakistan 547,648 Pakistan Confirmed: 547,648 Active: 33,365 Recovered: 502,537 Death: 11,746

China 89,594 China Confirmed: 89,594 Active: 1,582 Recovered: 83,376 Death: 4,636

Rohtak, 2/2: In a major development, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) & all dongle services, etc on mobile networks except the voice calls in Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 3.

This decision was taken keeping in mind the uproar caused by the farmers during their protest against the farm laws.