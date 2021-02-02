Internet service suspension extended in Haryana

-
Rohtak, 2/2: In a major development, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) & all dongle services, etc on mobile networks except the voice calls in Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 3.
This decision was taken keeping in mind the uproar caused by the farmers during their protest against the farm laws.