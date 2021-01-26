Internet Suspended in Parts of Delhi-NCR

-
World
100,367,589
WorldConfirmed: 100,367,589Active: 25,794,566Recovered: 72,421,160Death: 2,151,863
-
USA
25,862,984
USAConfirmed: 25,862,984Active: 9,811,522Recovered: 15,620,065Death: 431,397
-
India
10,677,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,677,710Active: 178,101Recovered: 10,345,985Death: 153,624
-
Brazil
8,872,964
BrazilConfirmed: 8,872,964Active: 945,650Recovered: 7,709,602Death: 217,712
-
Russia
3,756,931
RussiaConfirmed: 3,756,931Active: 511,888Recovered: 3,174,561Death: 70,482
-
UK
3,669,658
UKConfirmed: 3,669,658Active: 1,922,909Recovered: 1,648,218Death: 98,531
-
Italy
2,475,372
ItalyConfirmed: 2,475,372Active: 491,630Recovered: 1,897,861Death: 85,881
-
Turkey
2,435,247
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,435,247Active: 95,634Recovered: 2,314,403Death: 25,210
-
Germany
2,154,656
GermanyConfirmed: 2,154,656Active: 257,254Recovered: 1,844,000Death: 53,402
-
Pakistan
535,914
PakistanConfirmed: 535,914Active: 34,412Recovered: 490,126Death: 11,376
-
China
89,197
ChinaConfirmed: 89,197Active: 1,885Recovered: 82,676Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 26/1:Due to chaotic situation in the Farmer Protest , the internet service has been suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR.
The services will remain affected at Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi till midnight.
The farmers’ rally, however, turned violent and several police officials were injured while one protester was killed