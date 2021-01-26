Internet Suspended in Parts of Delhi-NCR

COVID-19 Updates World 100,367,589 World Confirmed: 100,367,589 Active: 25,794,566 Recovered: 72,421,160 Death: 2,151,863

USA 25,862,984 USA Confirmed: 25,862,984 Active: 9,811,522 Recovered: 15,620,065 Death: 431,397

India 10,677,710 India Confirmed: 10,677,710 Active: 178,101 Recovered: 10,345,985 Death: 153,624

Brazil 8,872,964 Brazil Confirmed: 8,872,964 Active: 945,650 Recovered: 7,709,602 Death: 217,712

Russia 3,756,931 Russia Confirmed: 3,756,931 Active: 511,888 Recovered: 3,174,561 Death: 70,482

UK 3,669,658 UK Confirmed: 3,669,658 Active: 1,922,909 Recovered: 1,648,218 Death: 98,531

Italy 2,475,372 Italy Confirmed: 2,475,372 Active: 491,630 Recovered: 1,897,861 Death: 85,881

Turkey 2,435,247 Turkey Confirmed: 2,435,247 Active: 95,634 Recovered: 2,314,403 Death: 25,210

Germany 2,154,656 Germany Confirmed: 2,154,656 Active: 257,254 Recovered: 1,844,000 Death: 53,402

Pakistan 535,914 Pakistan Confirmed: 535,914 Active: 34,412 Recovered: 490,126 Death: 11,376

China 89,197 China Confirmed: 89,197 Active: 1,885 Recovered: 82,676 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 26/1:Due to chaotic situation in the Farmer Protest , the internet service has been suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR.

The services will remain affected at Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi till midnight.

The farmers’ rally, however, turned violent and several police officials were injured while one protester was killed