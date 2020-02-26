IOC to decide Tokyo Olympics future amidst Coronavirus fear

Tokyo, 26/2: What began in China is now spreading throughout the globe. The coronavirus outbreak has reached Europe, the Middle East and other parts of the world. With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, the fast-spreading virus from China is threatening the tournament.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), estimates that there is a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics. Pound, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, spoke about the risks facing the Olympics, which opens July 24.

“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to,” Pound said, which would mean putting off a decision until late May and hoping the virus is under control.

“A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, The media folks will be in there building their studios.” And if it got to the point of not going ahead, Pound speculated “you’re probably looking at a cancellation.”

“This is the new war and you have to face it. In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo, or not?’”