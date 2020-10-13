iPhone 11 series launched

Apple has launched its most awaited iPhone 12 series.iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at INR 119,900 and INR 129,900, respectively from apple.comiPhone 12 Pro will be available in India beginning Friday, October 30.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in November.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED), starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively from apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

So, the iPhone 12 Mini India price is Rs 69,900.