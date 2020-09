IPL 2020: England and Australia players arriving from UK, will undergo 36-hour quarantine Eng, Aus players to undergo 36-hour quarantine in UAE. Photo: BCCI

England and Australia players who will participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will undergo a 36 hour quarentine after arriving from UK.

All the franchises which have English and Australian players arriving after the white ball series in the UK had appealed for reducing the quarantine