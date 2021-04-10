IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri has this Special Request before CSK vs DC Face-off

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 135,438,899
    World
    Confirmed: 135,438,899
    Active: 23,520,717
    Recovered: 108,986,582
    Death: 2,931,600
  • USA 31,802,772
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,802,772
    Active: 6,881,166
    Recovered: 24,346,766
    Death: 574,840
  • Brazil 13,375,414
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,375,414
    Active: 1,234,595
    Recovered: 11,791,885
    Death: 348,934
  • India 13,205,926
    India
    Confirmed: 13,205,926
    Active: 1,046,600
    Recovered: 11,990,859
    Death: 168,467
  • Russia 4,632,688
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,632,688
    Active: 271,760
    Recovered: 4,258,279
    Death: 102,649
  • UK 4,365,461
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,365,461
    Active: 281,104
    Recovered: 3,957,317
    Death: 127,040
  • Turkey 3,745,657
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,745,657
    Active: 443,525
    Recovered: 3,268,678
    Death: 33,454
  • Italy 3,736,526
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,736,526
    Active: 536,361
    Recovered: 3,086,586
    Death: 113,579
  • Germany 2,974,110
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,974,110
    Active: 233,921
    Recovered: 2,661,500
    Death: 78,689
  • Pakistan 715,968
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 715,968
    Active: 73,078
    Recovered: 627,561
    Death: 15,329
  • China 90,400
    China
    Confirmed: 90,400
    Active: 283
    Recovered: 85,481
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 10/4: Three times IPL Champions CSK will take on last year’s runners-up DC today. MS Dhoni-led side will play Risabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals IN Mumbai today.

Excited with the prospect of the two wicket-keepers going up against one another, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and wrote: “Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj (it’ll be great fun tonight). Stump Mic suniyega zaroor (do listen to the stump mic) #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK – @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals”.

In his tweet, Shastri referred to the former India skipper as the guru (mentor) and Pant as his chela (disciple) and also made a request to the fans, urging them to listen to the stump mic during the match.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.