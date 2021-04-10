IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri has this Special Request before CSK vs DC Face-off

COVID-19 Updates World 135,438,899 World Confirmed: 135,438,899 Active: 23,520,717 Recovered: 108,986,582 Death: 2,931,600

Mumbai, 10/4: Three times IPL Champions CSK will take on last year’s runners-up DC today. MS Dhoni-led side will play Risabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals IN Mumbai today.

Excited with the prospect of the two wicket-keepers going up against one another, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and wrote: “Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj (it’ll be great fun tonight). Stump Mic suniyega zaroor (do listen to the stump mic) #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK – @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals”.

In his tweet, Shastri referred to the former India skipper as the guru (mentor) and Pant as his chela (disciple) and also made a request to the fans, urging them to listen to the stump mic during the match.