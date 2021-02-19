IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan opts out of Sri Lanka Test series, available to play the entire IPL for KKR

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Dhaka, 19/2: Star Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of Bangladesh’s Test series against Sri Lanka to play the Indian Premier League. Shakib returned to his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as he was picked by them for Rs 3.20 crore. He is now available to play the entire season for KKR.

According to Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operation chairman Akram Khan confirmed that the board has granted him the leave. However, Shakib is expected to be available in the three-match ODI series before the Test series.

“He (Shakib) had recently given us a letter [asking] to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka as he wanted to take part in the IPL,” Akram told Cricbuzz. “We have given him the permission as there is no point pushing someone who is not interested to play (Test for the national team),” he said.

 

 

