Live Update: ଖେଳାଳୀ ନିଲାମ ଆରମ୍ଭ; ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାହାକୁ କିଏ କେତେ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଲା ?

By Jyotirmayee Patanaik

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଇପିଏଲ୍ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳାଳୀ ନିଲାମ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଶିଖର ଧାୱନ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା କିଙ୍ଗସ୍ ଇଲେଭେନ୍ ପଞ୍ଜାବ । ୮ କୋଟି ୨୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ଧାୱନ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ପଞ୍ଜାବ ।

ସେପଟେ ରବିଚନ୍ଦ୍ରନ୍ ଅଶ୍ୱିନ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୫ କୋଟିରେ ନେଲା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ।

ପ୍ୟାଟ୍ କମିନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ୭ କୋଟି ୨୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି କୋଲକାତା । କଜିଶୋ ରବାଡ଼ାଙ୍କୁ ୯.୨୫ କୋଟିରେ ନେଲା ପଞ୍ଜାବ ସୁପର୍ କିଙ୍ଗସ୍ ।

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଆୟର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୧୨.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଲା କେକେଆର୍(କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡର୍ସ) । ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଆୟର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା କେକେଆର୍ ।

ଏହାପରେ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଟ୍ ବୋଲ୍ଟଙ୍କୁ ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ୮ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ।

ମହମ୍ମଦ୍ ସାମିଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷରେ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି କରିଥିବା ନୂତନ ଟିମ୍ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ । ସାମିଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ୬.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ।

 

ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଖେଳାଳୀ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଫାଫ୍ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ କିମ୍ବା ଆରସିବି, ଏହି ଦୁହିଁଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ଙ୍କୁ କେହି ବି ନେଇପାରେ । ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଖେଳାଳୀ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଫାଫ୍ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ କିମ୍ବା ଆରସିବି, ଏହି ଦୁହିଁଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ଙ୍କୁ କେହି ବି ନେଇପାରେ । ଫାଫ୍ ଡୁପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୭ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରୁ(ଆରସିବି) ।

 

ୱିକେଟ୍ କିପର୍-ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ କ୍ୱିଣ୍ଟନ୍ ଡିକକଙ୍କୁ ୬.୭୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଲା ନୂତନ ଟିମ୍ ଲଖନଉ ।

ଏହାପରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଧୂଆଁଧାର ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ ଡେଭିଡ୍ ୱାର୍ନର୍ । ଡେଭିଡ୍ ୱାର୍ନର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୬.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ କ୍ୟାପିଟାଲ୍ସ ।

ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସବୁଠାରୁ ଦାମୀ ପ୍ଲେୟର୍ ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଆୟର୍ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଅନ୍ୟ କାହାକୁ ବି ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୧୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣାଯାଇନାହିଁ । ନିଲାମୀ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ମନୀଷ ପାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କୁ ୪.୬ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଲା ଲଖନଉ ।

ସିମ୍ରୋନ୍ ହେଟମେୟର୍ ୮.୫0 କୋଟିରେ କିଣିଲା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ।

ରବିନ୍ ଉତ୍ଥାପାଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚେନ୍ନାଇ । ଦଳ ଉତ୍ଥାପାଙ୍କୁ ୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ।

ସେହିପରି ଜେସନ୍ ରୟ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନୁତନ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ ୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି । ଏହା ପରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଡେଭିଡ୍ ମିଲର୍ ।

ଦେବଦତ୍ତ ପଡିକ୍କଲ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ । ଦେବଦତ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ୭କୋଟି ୭୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ।

ଡିଜେ ବ୍ରାଭୋଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚେନ୍ନାଇ । ଗତଥର ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଖେଳିଥିଲେ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ଚଳିତ ଥର ବ୍ରାଭୋଙ୍କୁ ୪.୪୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ।

ୱେଷ୍ଟ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଜ୍ ଅଲ୍ ରାଉଣ୍ଡର୍ ଜେସନ୍ ହୋଲ୍ଡର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ନୂତନ ଟିମ୍ ଲଖନଉ । ତାଙ୍କୁ ୮.୭୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ଲଖନଉ ଟିମ୍ । ଏହାପରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ବାଂଲାଦେଶୀ ଅଲ୍ ରାଉଣ୍ଡର୍ ସାକିବ୍ ହସନ୍ ।

 

