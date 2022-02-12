Live Update: ଖେଳାଳୀ ନିଲାମ ଆରମ୍ଭ; ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କାହାକୁ କିଏ କେତେ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଲା ?

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଇପିଏଲ୍ ପାଇଁ ଖେଳାଳୀ ନିଲାମ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଶିଖର ଧାୱନ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା କିଙ୍ଗସ୍ ଇଲେଭେନ୍ ପଞ୍ଜାବ । ୮ କୋଟି ୨୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ଧାୱନ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ପଞ୍ଜାବ ।
Congratulations to @SDhawan25 #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/8LepZC7F2R
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ସେପଟେ ରବିଚନ୍ଦ୍ରନ୍ ଅଶ୍ୱିନ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୫ କୋଟିରେ ନେଲା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ।
Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on being a part of @rajasthanroyals #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/hxXN8g8Nmv
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ପ୍ୟାଟ୍ କମିନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ୭ କୋଟି ୨୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି କୋଲକାତା । କଜିଶୋ ରବାଡ଼ାଙ୍କୁ ୯.୨୫ କୋଟିରେ ନେଲା ପଞ୍ଜାବ ସୁପର୍ କିଙ୍ଗସ୍ ।
Rabada will don the @PunjabKingsIPL jersey – Congratulations @KagisoRabada25 #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/VG5fV6HypK
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଆୟର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୧୨.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଲା କେକେଆର୍(କୋଲକାତା ନାଇଟ୍ ରାଇଡର୍ସ) । ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାରେ ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଆୟର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା କେକେଆର୍ ।
Sample that for a bid 💰💰 – @ShreyasIyer15 is a Knight @KKRiders #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/19nIII9ihD
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ଏହାପରେ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଟ୍ ବୋଲ୍ଟଙ୍କୁ ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ୮ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ।
BID DONE – Trent Boult is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 8 Crore #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ମହମ୍ମଦ୍ ସାମିଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷରେ ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି କରିଥିବା ନୂତନ ଟିମ୍ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ । ସାମିଙ୍କୁ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ୬.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ।
.@MdShami11 is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 6.25 Crore 👌👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଖେଳାଳୀ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଫାଫ୍ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ କିମ୍ବା ଆରସିବି, ଏହି ଦୁହିଁଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ଙ୍କୁ କେହି ବି ନେଇପାରେ । ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଖେଳାଳୀ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଫାଫ୍ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ କିମ୍ବା ଆରସିବି, ଏହି ଦୁହିଁଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଡୁ ପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ଙ୍କୁ କେହି ବି ନେଇପାରେ । ଫାଫ୍ ଡୁପ୍ଲେସିସ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୭ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଇଛି ବେଙ୍ଗାଲୁରୁ(ଆରସିବି) ।
Faf is now a Royal Challenger 😎😎#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/E24r50BYPT
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ୱିକେଟ୍ କିପର୍-ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ କ୍ୱିଣ୍ଟନ୍ ଡିକକଙ୍କୁ ୬.୭୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ ନେଲା ନୂତନ ଟିମ୍ ଲଖନଉ ।
@QuinnyDeKock69 will now ply his trade for @LucknowIPL. 👍 👍
He earns INR 6. 75 Crore. 👌 👌#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/P1aQD2hr7A
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ଏହାପରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଧୂଆଁଧାର ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ ଡେଭିଡ୍ ୱାର୍ନର୍ । ଡେଭିଡ୍ ୱାର୍ନର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ୬.୨୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଲା ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ କ୍ୟାପିଟାଲ୍ସ ।
.@davidwarner31 is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 6.25 Crore#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସବୁଠାରୁ ଦାମୀ ପ୍ଲେୟର୍ ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଆୟର୍ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରେୟସ୍ ଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ଅନ୍ୟ କାହାକୁ ବି ଏପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୧୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣାଯାଇନାହିଁ । ନିଲାମୀ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ମନୀଷ ପାଣ୍ଡେଙ୍କୁ ୪.୬ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଲା ଲଖନଉ ।
Congratulations to @LucknowIPL – Well done, Good Luck to @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/nprnZgoUFj
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ସିମ୍ରୋନ୍ ହେଟମେୟର୍ ୮.୫0 କୋଟିରେ କିଣିଲା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ ଟିମ୍ ।
Hetmyer is now a Royal 😉#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/bn4FkdCjSJ
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ରବିନ୍ ଉତ୍ଥାପାଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚେନ୍ନାଇ । ଦଳ ଉତ୍ଥାପାଙ୍କୁ ୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ।
.@robbieuthappa is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for an opening bid of INR 2 Crore#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ସେହିପରି ଜେସନ୍ ରୟ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନୁତନ ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ଟାଇଟନ୍ସ ୨ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି । ଏହା ପରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଡେଭିଡ୍ ମିଲର୍ ।
Jason Roy up next and @gujarat_titans are interested straightaway – He is SOLD for INR 2 Crore to them
Congratulations Gujarat Titans#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ଦେବଦତ୍ତ ପଡିକ୍କଲ୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ରୟାଲ୍ସ । ଦେବଦତ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ୭କୋଟି ୭୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ରାଜସ୍ଥାନ ।
Congratulations to @rajasthanroyals – Good luck @devdpd07 #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/7M878viXvW
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ଡିଜେ ବ୍ରାଭୋଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚେନ୍ନାଇ । ଗତଥର ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଖେଳିଥିଲେ । ଚେନ୍ନାଇ ଚଳିତ ଥର ବ୍ରାଭୋଙ୍କୁ ୪.୪୦ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ।
.@DJBravo47 is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for INR 4.40 Crore #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
ୱେଷ୍ଟ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଜ୍ ଅଲ୍ ରାଉଣ୍ଡର୍ ଜେସନ୍ ହୋଲ୍ଡର୍ ଙ୍କୁ ନେଲା ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ନୂତନ ଟିମ୍ ଲଖନଉ । ତାଙ୍କୁ ୮.୭୫ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କାରେ କିଣିଛି ଲଖନଉ ଟିମ୍ । ଏହାପରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ବାଂଲାଦେଶୀ ଅଲ୍ ରାଉଣ୍ଡର୍ ସାକିବ୍ ହସନ୍ ।
.@Jaseholder98 is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 8.75 Crore 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022