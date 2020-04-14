iQOO Neo 3 with 144Hz display teased

Popular smartphone Company iQOO(I quest on and on) teased iQOO Neo 3 with 144Hz display which is set to be launched on April 23. This will be a big upgrade for the iQOO Neo 3 as previous phones from the company have only come with 60Hz displays. The iQOO Neo 3 could come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and is also tipped to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It is also claimed that the iQOO Neo 3 will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.It also could contain a quad-camera set up with a 48MP primary camera.