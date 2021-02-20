Ishan Kishan slams 173 runs off 94 balls, this is how Mumbai Indians reacts

-
New Delhi, 20/2: Ishan Kishan played an amazing knock for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smashed 173 runs off 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh. Kishan slammed 11 sixes and 19 fours during his knock.
Kishan with the help of Virat Singh and Anukul Roy posted a huge target 422 runs for Jharkhand. In reply Madhya Pradesh was bundled out for 98 handing Jharkhand a comfortable victory.
Ishan’s IPL team also congratulated him for his tremendous knock and shared a post in Twitter.
173 (94) 🤯
11 sixes and 19 fours 😯
Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan has unleashed himself at the #VijayHazareTrophy 🙌🏻#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/NNC4Osqxw6
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 20, 2021