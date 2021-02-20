Ishan Kishan slams 173 runs off 94 balls, this is how Mumbai Indians reacts

COVID-19 Updates World 111,395,302 World Confirmed: 111,395,302 Active: 22,648,570 Recovered: 86,279,990 Death: 2,466,742

USA 28,606,256 USA Confirmed: 28,606,256 Active: 9,294,591 Recovered: 18,803,870 Death: 507,795

India 10,989,005 India Confirmed: 10,989,005 Active: 147,127 Recovered: 10,685,569 Death: 156,309

Brazil 10,081,693 Brazil Confirmed: 10,081,693 Active: 807,579 Recovered: 9,029,159 Death: 244,955

Russia 4,151,984 Russia Confirmed: 4,151,984 Active: 371,675 Recovered: 3,697,433 Death: 82,876

UK 4,095,269 UK Confirmed: 4,095,269 Active: 1,644,348 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 119,920

Italy 2,780,882 Italy Confirmed: 2,780,882 Active: 382,448 Recovered: 2,303,199 Death: 95,235

Turkey 2,624,019 Turkey Confirmed: 2,624,019 Active: 84,568 Recovered: 2,511,548 Death: 27,903

Germany 2,383,087 Germany Confirmed: 2,383,087 Active: 129,807 Recovered: 2,185,100 Death: 68,180

Pakistan 569,846 Pakistan Confirmed: 569,846 Active: 24,081 Recovered: 533,202 Death: 12,563

China 89,824 China Confirmed: 89,824 Active: 454 Recovered: 84,734 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 20/2: Ishan Kishan played an amazing knock for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smashed 173 runs off 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh. Kishan slammed 11 sixes and 19 fours during his knock.

Kishan with the help of Virat Singh and Anukul Roy posted a huge target 422 runs for Jharkhand. In reply Madhya Pradesh was bundled out for 98 handing Jharkhand a comfortable victory.

Ishan’s IPL team also congratulated him for his tremendous knock and shared a post in Twitter.