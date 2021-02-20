Ishan Kishan slams 173 runs off 94 balls, this is how Mumbai Indians reacts

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,395,302
    World
    Confirmed: 111,395,302
    Active: 22,648,570
    Recovered: 86,279,990
    Death: 2,466,742
  • USA 28,606,256
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,606,256
    Active: 9,294,591
    Recovered: 18,803,870
    Death: 507,795
  • India 10,989,005
    India
    Confirmed: 10,989,005
    Active: 147,127
    Recovered: 10,685,569
    Death: 156,309
  • Brazil 10,081,693
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,081,693
    Active: 807,579
    Recovered: 9,029,159
    Death: 244,955
  • Russia 4,151,984
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,151,984
    Active: 371,675
    Recovered: 3,697,433
    Death: 82,876
  • UK 4,095,269
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,095,269
    Active: 1,644,348
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,920
  • Italy 2,780,882
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,780,882
    Active: 382,448
    Recovered: 2,303,199
    Death: 95,235
  • Turkey 2,624,019
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,624,019
    Active: 84,568
    Recovered: 2,511,548
    Death: 27,903
  • Germany 2,383,087
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,383,087
    Active: 129,807
    Recovered: 2,185,100
    Death: 68,180
  • Pakistan 569,846
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 569,846
    Active: 24,081
    Recovered: 533,202
    Death: 12,563
  • China 89,824
    China
    Confirmed: 89,824
    Active: 454
    Recovered: 84,734
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 20/2: Ishan Kishan played an amazing knock for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smashed 173 runs off 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh. Kishan slammed 11 sixes and 19 fours during his knock.

Kishan with the help of Virat Singh and Anukul Roy posted a huge target 422 runs for Jharkhand. In reply Madhya Pradesh was bundled out for 98 handing Jharkhand a comfortable victory.

Ishan’s IPL team also congratulated him for his tremendous knock and shared a post in Twitter.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.