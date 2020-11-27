Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia tour

Adelaide,27/11: In a huge setback for the Indian cricket team, pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Australia tour. Ishant sustained an abdominal muscle tear and managed to play only one game in IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals.

According to a press release by the BCCI,” “Ishant has recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the U.A.E. While he’s building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”