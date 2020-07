ISL-7 to be played behind closed doors from November

Indian Super League -7 is expected to be played behind closed doors from November. This discussion was done between ISL organizers Football Sports Development Ltd. (FSDL) and club representatives on Monday. Goa and Kerala are expected to organize the whole ISL.

ISL body is also permitted 4 foreign players per match reduced it from 5 foreign players to give local players a scope.