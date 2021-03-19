Jasprit Bumrah Shares new wedding pictures, calls it ‘Magical’

Entertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 19/3: Team India Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah has shared new pictures from his wedding. Bumrah married Tv Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday.

While the newly-wed did share photos of their marriage fans made it trend on social media. Now talking about days spent on wedding rituals, Bumrah said that it has been ‘nothing short of absolutely magical’.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you.”

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
